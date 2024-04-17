Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP files complaint against Mamata Banerjee for ‘chor chor’ allegations
Mamata Banerjee, addressing an election rally at Maynaguri in Jalpaiguri district on Tuesday, claimed that some BJP members shouted 'chor chor' targeting her convoy in the Chalsa area.
The BJP on Wednesday filed a complaint with the Election Commission against West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, alleging that she tried to incite voters to violence while addressing a public meeting.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message