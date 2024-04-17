Active Stocks
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP files complaint against Mamata Banerjee for ‘chor chor’ allegations

PTI

Mamata Banerjee, addressing an election rally at Maynaguri in Jalpaiguri district on Tuesday, claimed that some BJP members shouted 'chor chor' targeting her convoy in the Chalsa area.

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee addressing an election rally at Maynaguri in Jalpaiguri district on Tuesday, claimed that some BJP members shouted 'chor chor' targeting her convoy in the Chalsa area. (AFP)

The BJP on Wednesday filed a complaint with the Election Commission against West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, alleging that she tried to incite voters to violence while addressing a public meeting.

Banerjee, addressing an election rally at Maynaguri in Jalpaiguri district on Tuesday, claimed that some BJP members shouted "chor chor" targeting her convoy in the Chalsa area.

The BJP, in its complaint to the EC, claimed that she had said, "They had the courage to say chor chor on seeing my car, if I had the opportunity would have pulled their tongues out, because of elections I did not say anything."

Alleging that she attempted to "incite the voters to violence while addressing a public gathering", the BJP said this is "expressly prohibited under the electoral laws of the land".

The BJP claimed the statement is in gross violation of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC).

"You are requested to take immediate steps against continued provocative statement made by Smt. Mamata Banerjee," the complaint to the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), West Bengal, said.

While expressing her anguish over the incident at Chalsa, Banerjee said that she does not even draw her MP pension or salary as an MLA or the chief minister.

"I travel in my own car and do not use a government vehicle. I wear simple clothes and lead a simple life. I even pay for expenses such as a cup of tea," Mamata had said while addressing the rally.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Published: 17 Apr 2024, 06:48 PM IST
