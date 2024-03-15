Lok Sabha elections 2024: BJP-led NDA on way to ‘400 paar’, INDIA bloc to stop at 105, poll says
BJP-led NDA is predicted to win 411 seats in Lok Sabha, with BJP securing around 300 seats. Opposition bloc INDIA expected to win only 105 seats, including Congress' 49 seats. Major gains for BJP in states like Odisha, Telangana, West Bengal, and Tamil Nadu.
‘Ab ki baar, 400 paar’, the Bharatiya Janata Party-led NDA is expected to win 411 seats in the 543-member Lok Sabha with the BJP securing around 300 seats in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Other NDA constituents including JD(U) and TDP will clinch 61 seats, according to News18's Mega Opinion Poll.