‘Ab ki baar, 400 paar’, the Bharatiya Janata Party-led NDA is expected to win 411 seats in the 543-member Lok Sabha with the BJP securing around 300 seats in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections . Other NDA constituents including JD(U) and TDP will clinch 61 seats, according to News18's Mega Opinion Poll.

It predicted that the opposition bloc INDIA will fail to dent PM Modi's bid for a third term as the INDIA bloc will win only 105 seats in the lower house, including Congress' 49 seats. This would be Congress's second-worst performance in Lok Sabha elections if the predictions hold. Previously, the grand old party's historic low was 44 seats in 2014 polls.

The News18 opinion polls predicted major gains for BJP in states including Odisha, Telangana, West Bengal, and Tamil Nadu. Take a look at state-wise opinion poll results below,

1) Maharashtra: The survey forecasted another sweep for the BJP-Shiv Sena-NCP combination in Maharashtra with the NDA winning 41 seats in the 48 assembly state. On the other hand, Maharashtra's INDIA bloc which constitutes Congress, Sharad Pawar's NCP faction, and Uddhav Thackerary's Shiv Sena (UBT), will only bag 7 seats.

2) West Bengal: A significant decline for Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress is expected in West Bengal, while a big jump can be witnessed in BJP's seat tally as it will win 25 seats out of the 42 seats. However, TMC is expected to secure only 17 seats in her state and the Congress is likely to draw nothing.

3) Karnataka: The NDA is expected to repeat its 2019 performance in Karnataka, winning 25 seats out of the 28 seats here, while the Congress will only bag 3 seats. This time, the BJP is contesting elections in alliance with JD(S).

4) Gujarat: As per the opinion poll, the BJP is expected to again sweep in Gujarat by winning all 26 seats. In 2014 and 2019, BJP won all 26 seats, reducing Congress' seat number to zero. Gujarat is the home state of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.

5) Telangana: The opinion poll, which predicted that the BJP would win 8 out of 17 seats in Telangana, showed impressive gains for the party. According to the poll, the ruling Congress in the state is anticipated to win six seats, while BRS will only have two.

6) Odisha: The opinion poll predicts that the ruling BJD will win 8 seats in Odisha, while the BJP will win 13 seats.

7) Uttar Pradesh: Uttar Pradesh sends 80 Lok Sabha members to the lower house of Parliament. Out of 550 members in the House, 80 are from Uttar Pradesh itself. Of these a survey conducted by News18 shows that NDA is set to bag a total of 77 seats, predicting a landslide victory. The survey also shows that the Opposition INDIA bloc will bag two seats, leaving one for Bahujan Samajwadi Party (BSP) in Uttar Pradesh.

