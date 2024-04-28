Lok Sabha elections 2024 | BJP Meerut candidate Arun Govil sparks buzz with cryptic post: 'How did we trust...'
Arun Govil's mysterious post in Meerut created a buzz about its meaning for BJP's electoral prospects. The post, later removed, hinted at feeling betrayed and angry at oneself. Govil's unexpected trip to Mumbai after polling intensified the speculation.
Lok Sabha elections 2024: BJP candidate from Uttar Pradesh's Meerut Arun Govil sparked a political buzz with cryptic post on Sunday. The post stirred speculations over its implications for the Bharatiya Janata Party's electoral future in the region.
