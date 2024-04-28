Arun Govil's mysterious post in Meerut created a buzz about its meaning for BJP's electoral prospects. The post, later removed, hinted at feeling betrayed and angry at oneself. Govil's unexpected trip to Mumbai after polling intensified the speculation.

Lok Sabha elections 2024: BJP candidate from Uttar Pradesh's Meerut Arun Govil sparked a political buzz with cryptic post on Sunday. The post stirred speculations over its implications for the Bharatiya Janata Party's electoral future in the region. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

his morning, Govil posted a cryptic message in Hindi, leaving political circles abuzz with speculation over its implications for the BJP's electoral fortunes in the region.

In a now-deleted post, Govil in Hindi, "Jab kisi ka dohra charitra saamne aata hai, to uss se adhik swayam pe krodh aata hai ki hamne kaise aankh band karke aise aadmi pe bharosa kiya. Jai Sri Ram." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also read: Mohan Bhagwat says RSS favours reservations ‘since beginning’ as BJP is accused of ‘surgical strike' on SC/ST/OBC This can be loosely translated to: “When someone's hypocrisy comes to light, it invokes more anger towards oneself than on them, realizing how did we trusted such an individual with closed eyes. Jai Shri Ram."

If the post itself was not as cryptic, the BJP leader's decision to remove it shortly after surely was. Every one in political circles have been trying to figure out the intended target of the post and its implication.

Also read: Will Arvinder Singh Lovely join BJP? Here's what he said after quitting Delhi Congress chief post Fueling the speculations further were Govil's sudden departure to Mumbai, a day after polling concluded in Meerut on April 26. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The TV series "Ramayana" actor who is known for his portrayal as Lord Ram citied urgent work in Mumbai as his reason for leaving the state at a time of ongoing Lok Sabha polls.

Also read: PM Modi's BIG remarks on inheritance tax amid Lok Sabha elections 2024: 'What BJP plans to do is….' In Meerut, Samajwadi Party is contesting in alliance with Congress to bank on its Dalit candidate Sunita Verma to capitalize on the Dalit-Muslim demographic. The Bahujan Samaj Party has fielded Devvrat Tyagi in the constituency to appeal to the upper caste vote bank.

However, when MoneyControl contacted the BJP vice-president Vijay Bahadur Pathak regarding Govil's post, he said that he has no knowledge about it. He also cautioned about fake posts saying, "How you can be so sure whether that post is genuine or not." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!