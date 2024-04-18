Political parties concluded a high-octane campaign in several states this week with the NDA insisting that it would secure more than 400 seats. Psephologist Pradeep Gupta — the managing director of Axis My India — however contends that the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance stands no chance of improving its tally in 13 states.

Gupta claimed the ruling coalition would face some difficulties in Maharashtra, Bihar, Karnataka and Delhi due to changes in the political landscape over the past five years. He also noted the possibility of improvement in states such as West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, Telangana and the northeastern states.

“During the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, NDA had a 93% strike rate in these states. However, considering the 2024 general election, the alliance in power has almost zero chances of getting more seats, and its tally may reduce. To reach 400, it will have to maintain at least its existing position," Gupta told Moneycontrol.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other members of the NDA have raised the clarion call of ‘Abki Bar 400 Par’ — a 48 seat jump from the 352 secured by the grouping in 2019. Most opinion polls have given the NDA a clear edge while predicting a tough fight in certain states.

Which states send the most candidates to Lok Sabha?

Uttar Pradesh leads the list with 80 parliamentary constituencies. Maharashtra will send 48 lawmakers to the Lok Sabha while West Bengal sends 42 representatives.

What is the majority mark?

The winning party or alliance will need to secure at least 272 seats in the 543-member Lok Sabha. The BJP alone secured 290 seats in the 2019 general elections. The NDA as a whole currently holds 346 seats.

102 constituencies across 21 states will cast their ballots on Friday during the first phase of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Polling will take place in seven phases with votes being counted on June 4.

