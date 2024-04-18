Which states pose a challenge for BJP in Lok Sabha elections 2024? Axis My India MD Pradeep Gupta says...
NDA aims for over 400 seats in upcoming elections, but psephologist Pradeep Gupta predicts challenges in 13 states for BJP-led alliance.
Political parties concluded a high-octane campaign in several states this week with the NDA insisting that it would secure more than 400 seats. Psephologist Pradeep Gupta — the managing director of Axis My India — however contends that the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance stands no chance of improving its tally in 13 states.