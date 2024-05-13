Lok Sabha elections 2024: Sporadic violence marred West Bengal's fourth phase of Lok Sabha polls on Monday. BJP candidate Dilip Ghosh said his convoy was attacked in Durgapur, leading to stone-pelting and damage to vehicles

Lok Sabha elections 2024:Sporadic violence marred West Bengal's fourth phase of Lok Sabha polls on Monday. BJP candidate Dilip Ghosh said his convoy was attacked in Durgapur, leading to stone-pelting and damage to vehicles. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Ghosh said, “We are pelted with stones. My security personnel have been beaten up... one of our security personnel has been injured on the head."

“When I go to the polling booths where people are not being allowed to vote, violence takes place... the question is where is the police?" he added {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"When I went to villages, women asked me with folded hands if they would be able to cast their votes or not. It is their (TMC) habit to threaten people who want to cast their votes. The goons of TMC are not letting the polling agents enter the booths, including the presiding officer. Yesterday night, they threatened people in certain areas not to come out to vote. I hope the situation will improve and voting will be done smoothly. I will reach the places wherever required," ANI quoted Ghosh as saying.

Also Read | Supriya Sule says CCTVs in Baramati godown with EVMs switched off for 45 minutes In Birbhum, the BJP workers accused TMC workers of vandalising their stall outside a polling station.

Laxman Ghorui, BJP sitting MLA from Durgapur Paschim Assembly constituency, said that their polling agents were thrown out of the polling booth located at TN School in Durgapur. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Our polling agents were repeatedly thrown out of the polling booth located at TN School in Durgapur. Alpana Mukherjee from booth number 22, Somnath Mandal from booth number 83 and Rahul Sahni from booth number 82 were repeatedly thrown out of the polling booth by TMC goons" Ghorui said.

Also Read | Maharashtra capital looks like a dystopian city amid sandstorm; see pics, videos Alleging that the state police were not responding, Ghorui said that he had called up and informed the SDO, who arrived only after the media persons.

"The behaviour of the presiding officer is very bad. He came at 6 am and was not letting us inside. TMC goons since 6 am misbehaved with voters and women. The women were crying. When I reached, the presiding officer did not allow me to enter. Only when the press came and after the intervention of the SDO were we allowed to enter," he said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read | 'Kejriwal needs to answer': BJP slams AAP after Maliwal alleges assault On the other hand, TMC leader Ram Prasad Haldar said, "Since 6 am, these (BJP) people have been coming with the central forces and trying to influence the voters. We protested against it, voters also protested. They are trying to bring polling agents from outside. Central forces are threatening the people and influence them. People of the area are opposing them here. They are trying to bring polling agents from outside."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed - it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!