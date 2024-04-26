Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP candidate for Karnataka's Chikkaballapura booked for bribery after EC seizes ₹4.8 crore
The Election Commission seized ₹4.8 crore cash in Karnataka ‘s Chikkaballapura Constituency on Thursday, April 25, a day before the voting for the second phase of Lok Sabha Elections 2024. An FIR has been registered against K Sudhakar, Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) candidate for the constituency.