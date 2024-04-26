The Election Commission seized ₹4.8 crore cash in Karnataka ‘s Chikkaballapura Constituency on Thursday, April 25, a day before the voting for the second phase of Lok Sabha Elections 2024. An FIR has been registered against K Sudhakar, Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) candidate for the constituency.

Lok Sabha elections voting LIVE Updates

“The FST of Chikkaballapura seized cash worth 4.8 Crores. An FIR also has been lodged by the SST team of Chikkaballapura Constituency against K Sudhakar, BJP Candidate on 25.04.2024 at Madanayakanahally Police Station (SIC)," Chief Electoral Officer, Karnataka, posted on social networking site X on Friday, April 26.

K Sudhakar is now facing charges for alleged bribery and undue influence on the electorate, the Election Commission said on Friday.

Who is K Sudhakar?

K Sudhakar, a former minister, is the current BJP candidate from Chikkballapura for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024. The constituency recently witnessed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rally ahead of the Lok Sabha Elections voting. In addition to Chikkaballapura, PM Modi also addressed a mega rally in Bengaluru.

Chikkaballapura constituency is among the fourteen constituencies going to polls in Karnataka on Friday. Over 2.8 crore eligible voters across Karnataka constituencies will cast their votes in the second phase of Lok Sabha Elections 2024. To ensure a smooth voting process throughout the day, nearly 25 auxiliary booths have been established, with approximately 1.40 lakh polling officers and thousands of security personnel.

All fourteen constituencies in the state going to polls are Chikkaballapura, Kolar, Tumakuru, Mandya, Mysuru, Chamarajanagar, Udupi-Chikkamagaluru, Hassan, Dakshina Kannada, Chitradurga, Bengaluru Rural, Bengaluru North, Bengaluru Central, and Bengaluru South.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!