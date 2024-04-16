Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BSP fields Athar Jamal Lari against PM Modi in Varanasi, announces 11 candidates
BSP announces candidates for 11 Lok Sabha seats, including Athar Jamal Lari against PM Modi in Varanasi. The Samajwadi Party (SP) has decided to support Congress candidate Ajay Rai in Varanasi.
The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) on Tuesday released a list of 11 candidates for parliamentary constituencies including Varanasi, the stronghold of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. The polls scheduled to be held in seven phases beginning from April 19.