Lok Sabha elections 2024: Campaigning at 102 parliamentary constituencies coming to different Lok Sabha seats came to an end on Wednesday after the beginning of silence period ahead of polling

Lok Sabha elections 2024: The power-packed election campaign of the Bharatiya Janata Party, built on development plank and Congress's promises of financial freedom to women, caste census, and the right price for farmers came to an end in constituencies where the first phase of polling will be held on Friday, April 19.

As ‘Modi ki Guarantee’ echoed in most of the constituencies, Congress continued their attempt to bring more voters to their side based on the promises of Nyay schemes.

Lok Sabha elections 2024: Polling in 102 constituencies on April 19 The first phase of Lok Sabha elections 2024 will be held in 102 parliamentary constituencies distributed across 21 states and Union territories on April 19. As it is mandatory to end all campaigns and any other type of political events 48 hours before polling, there will be no election rallies and events in these places from today.

Lok Sabha elections 2024: Constituencies where Lok Sabha elections A total of 22 states and Union Territories will undergo voting on April 19. Two seats in Arunachal Pradesh, five in Assam, four in Bihar, one in Chhattisgarh, six in Madhya Pradesh, five in Maharashtra, two in Manipur, two in Meghalaya, one in Mizoram, one in Nagaland, twelve in Rajasthan, one in Sikkim, thirty-nine in Tamil Nadu, one in Tripura, eight in Uttar Pradesh, five in Uttarakhand, three in West Bengal, one in Andaman and Nicobar, one in Jammu and Kashmir, one in Lakshadweep and one Puducherry will vote in the first phase of Lok Sabha elections.

As the BJP's campaign was centred on Modi ki guarantee, for Congress it was about Nyay schemes. Verbal exchanges between main rivals Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress over issues such as corruption, poverty, and pre-poll promises dominated the campaigning for the first phase of Lok Sabha elections in Chhattisgarh, which concluded on Wednesday evening.

Eight union ministers to face the litmus test on April 19 The April 19 voting will be the decision maker for eight union ministers including Kiren Rijiju, Sarbanada Sonowal, Sanjeev Baliyan, Nitin Gadkari Jitendra Singh, Bhupendra Yadav, Arjun Ram Meghwal and L Murugan. In addition to this, people will also cast their votes in constituencies where two former chief ministers- Biplab Kumar Deb (Tripura) and Nabam Tuki (Arunachal Pradesh), and former governor Tamilisai Soundararajan (Telangana) are contesting general elections.

