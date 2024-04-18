Lok Sabha elections 2024: Can't find your voter ID card at last moment? Check 11 alternative documents to cast vote
Lok Sabha elections 2024: The first phase of voting in the general elections will be held on April 19. According to Election Commission's notice, voters can bring alternative ID card with themselves to cast their vote
Lok Sabha elections 2024: The first phase of general elections will be held on April 19 in nearly 102 constituencies spread in more than 20 states and Union Territories. Voters need to bring their Voter ID cards to cast their votes in their constituencies. For those, who can't find their voter ID cards at the last moment, the Election Commission has notified eleven alternative IDs that can be used to cast a vote.