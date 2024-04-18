Lok Sabha elections 2024: The first phase of voting in the general elections will be held on April 19. According to Election Commission's notice, voters can bring alternative ID card with themselves to cast their vote

Lok Sabha elections 2024: The first phase of general elections will be held on April 19 in nearly 102 constituencies spread in more than 20 states and Union Territories. Voters need to bring their Voter ID cards to cast their votes in their constituencies. For those, who can't find their voter ID cards at the last moment, the Election Commission has notified eleven alternative IDs that can be used to cast a vote. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 11 Alternative ID cards voters can use to cast their votes -In case voters can't find their Voter ID card, they can bring their Aadhaar Card to the poll booth centre to cast their vote in the Lok Sabha 2024 elections.

-The second alternative document that can be used by voters is their passbooks. However, it is important to have a photograph in the passbook, which needs to be mandatorily issued by the Bank/Post Office. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

-MNREGA Job Card

The fourth document in the list is the health insurance smart card which is issued under the scheme of the Ministry of Labour.

-Voters can take their driving license as proof of identity to cast their vote at polling booths. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

-Indian passport holders can use these documents to prove their identity and caste vote.

-People can also use their PAN card instead of Voter ID cards for voting.

-Smart Card issued by RGI under NPR {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

-Service Identity Cards with Photograph issued to employees by Central /State Govt./PSUs/Public Limited Companies

-Official Identity Cards issued to MPs/MLAs/MLCs

-Unique Disability ID (UDID) Card, M/o Social Justice and Empowerment, Government of India. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Lok Sabha elections 2024 voting According to the Election Commission of India, a voter can cast his or her vote only if his/her name appears on the official voter list. Once it is confirmed that a person's name is mentioned on the voter's list, then the person can easily cast a vote either by using a voter ID card or any other form of authorised identification.

It is always advisable to check your name on the official voter list before visiting the polling booth for the voting process.

