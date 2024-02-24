Lok Sabha elections 2024: CEC begins review of preparedness for polls in Tamil Nadu | Top 5 points
The top officials of the Election Commission of India (ECI) headed by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kuma began their two-day review to check the preparedness of Tamil Nadu for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2024. The ECI officials met with representatives of nine political parties and discussed issues related to general elections.
During the meeting with ECI officials, the ruling DMK raised its concern about the sequencing of VVPATs in the EVM (Electronic Voting Machine). CPI(M) state secretary K Balakrishnan also demanded the re-sequencing of the three units of EVMs- control unit, ballot unit, and the VVPAT.
The representative of the Opposition AIDMK said that the party demanded the deployment of additional central forces on polling booths in Tamil Nadu.
(With inputs from PTI)
