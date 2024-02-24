The top officials of the Election Commission of India (ECI) headed by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kuma began their two-day review to check the preparedness of Tamil Nadu for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2024. The ECI officials met with representatives of nine political parties and discussed issues related to general elections. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In a press conference, CEC Rajiv Kumar said that the political parties have a right to make promises in their election manifestos. Moreover, the voters have the right to know about the fulfillment of such assurances by the parties.

“They (political parties) demanded that permissions for the rally and entitlements that these political parties have be given on an equal footing. CCTV cameras should be put in the most extended area possible on polling booths. CRPF should be deployed in the sensitive booths. Many parties demanded that elections be conducted in one phase. They also wanted strict actions against the impersonation cases that people try to do during voting," Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"We will have some booths managed by PwD employees, some by women and some by youth. This is to empower them... It is a demonstration of their capabilities and empowerment. All the polling stations would have assured minimum facilities in terms of drinking water, electricity, toilets, ramps and wheelchairs..." the CEC added.

The CEC will convene discussions with the chief electoral officers of Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Kerala, in addition to engaging with officials from enforcement agencies. Subsequently, Rajiv Kumar will conclude the series of meetings by conferring with the Chief Secretary and the Director General of Police (DGP) of Tamil Nadu.

During the meeting with ECI officials, the ruling DMK raised its concern about the sequencing of VVPATs in the EVM (Electronic Voting Machine). CPI(M) state secretary K Balakrishnan also demanded the re-sequencing of the three units of EVMs- control unit, ballot unit, and the VVPAT. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The representative of the Opposition AIDMK said that the party demanded the deployment of additional central forces on polling booths in Tamil Nadu.

(With inputs from PTI)

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!