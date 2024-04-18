Active Stocks
‘Every polling station will…’: CEC Rajiv Kumar shares missive for voters ahead of Lok Sabha elections

Livemint

Over 1.4 billion Indians will participate in Lok Sabha elections starting Friday. The first phase covers 102 constituencies in 21 states.

A model of Electronic Voting Machine is displayed outside the office of the Election Commission of India (REUTERS)Premium
A model of Electronic Voting Machine is displayed outside the office of the Election Commission of India (REUTERS)

More than 1.4 billion Indians are set to cast their ballots in the ensuing weeks as Lok Sabha elections commence from Friday. The first phase of polling will be undertaken in 102 parliamentary constituencies across 21 states. Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said on Thursday that lakhs of officials had worked extensively over the past two years to making the voting experience “peaceful and comfortable".

“Every polling station is on the ground floor. They will have drinking water, washrooms, ramps, wheelchairs, help desks and volunteers. We will also deliver voter information slips to your residence to make you feel welcome. Please come to vote," Kumar said in a video message. 

Published: 18 Apr 2024, 04:05 PM IST
