‘Every polling station will…’: CEC Rajiv Kumar shares missive for voters ahead of Lok Sabha elections
Over 1.4 billion Indians will participate in Lok Sabha elections starting Friday. The first phase covers 102 constituencies in 21 states.
More than 1.4 billion Indians are set to cast their ballots in the ensuing weeks as Lok Sabha elections commence from Friday. The first phase of polling will be undertaken in 102 parliamentary constituencies across 21 states. Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said on Thursday that lakhs of officials had worked extensively over the past two years to making the voting experience “peaceful and comfortable".