More than 1.4 billion Indians are set to cast their ballots in the ensuing weeks as Lok Sabha elections commence from Friday. The first phase of polling will be undertaken in 102 parliamentary constituencies across 21 states. Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said on Thursday that lakhs of officials had worked extensively over the past two years to making the voting experience "peaceful and comfortable".

“Every polling station is on the ground floor. They will have drinking water, washrooms, ramps, wheelchairs, help desks and volunteers. We will also deliver voter information slips to your residence to make you feel welcome. Please come to vote," Kumar said in a video message.

