Lok Sabha elections 2024: Chennai Central records lowest voter turnout among 3 city constituencies till 3pm
Lok Sabha elections 2024: With the beginning of the first phase of voting of Lok Sabha elections, Chennai Central recorded a lower voter turnout among three city constituencies. At 3pm, Chennai Central had recorded 37.62% Chennai North was at 39.6 %, and Chennai South at 40.98%.