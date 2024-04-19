Lok Sabha elections 2024: With the beginning of the first phase of voting of Lok Sabha elections, Chennai Central recorded a lower voter turnout among three city constituencies. At 3pm, Chennai Central had recorded 37.62% Chennai North was at 39.6 %, and Chennai South at 40.98%.

Notably, till 11 am, the voter turnout in three parliamentary constituencies at Chennai was 20%.

(More to come)

