Business News/ Elections / Lok Sabha elections 2024: Chennai Central records lowest voter turnout among 3 city constituencies till 3pm

Lok Sabha elections 2024: Chennai Central records lowest voter turnout among 3 city constituencies till 3pm

Livemint

Lok Sabha elections 2024: Amid the ongoing voting in the first phase of general elections, Chennai has recorded lowest voter turnout

Lok Sabha elections 2024 Phase 1 voting on April 19

Lok Sabha elections 2024: With the beginning of the first phase of voting of Lok Sabha elections, Chennai Central recorded a lower voter turnout among three city constituencies. At 3pm, Chennai Central had recorded 37.62% Chennai North was at 39.6 %, and Chennai South at 40.98%.

Notably, till 11 am, the voter turnout in three parliamentary constituencies at Chennai was 20%.

(More to come)

