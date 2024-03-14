A recent survey concluded that 59% of people feel that Narendra Modi is ‘most capable as the next Prime Minister’ while only 21% voted for Congress leader Rahul Gandhi

The NDA government is likely to nearly uproot the opposition in the North India, i.e. Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana and Delhi, in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2024, a recent opinion poll predicted. It also suggested that, out of the 242 seats surveyed so far, NDA is expected to get 174 seats. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

It further concluded that 59% of people feel that Narendra Modi is ‘most capable as the next Prime Minister’ while only 21% voted for Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. The survey covered 518 Lok Sabha constituencies across 21 states.

State-wise predictions for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls 2024: Uttar Pradesh: Mega Opinion Poll by Network18 cited, that the BJP-led NDA is likely to win 77 seats in Uttar Pradesh, while the INDIA bloc might win only 2 and Mayawati’s Bahujan Samaj Party to pick up the rest.

“It is “make" for the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and “break" for the INDIA in the state"

Bihar: In a sweeping stance, the NDA coalition is likely to win 38 seats in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in Bihar, while INDIA could end up with only 2 seats.

Delhi and Punjab: The Lok Sabha election 2024 results might come as a shocker for Arvind Kejriwal.

As per the News18's Mega Opinion Poll, Kejriwal's AAP is predicted to clinch only one seat, while Congress is likely to win 7. Meanwhile, in Punjab, where AAP is contesting solo, the party might end up with only 1 seat. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Haryana: It will be a clean sweep for BJP-led NDA, which is likely to win all 10 seats and a 62 per cent vote share.

Madhya Pradesh: NDA coalition is likely to win 28 seats in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in Madhya Pradesh leaving one for INDIA, the poll suggested.

The BJP, on Wednesday, released its second list of 72 candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls featuring some big names including Union Ministers Nitin Gadkari, Anurag Singh Thakur, Pralhad Joshi, and Piyush Goyal.

