Congress party has released its sixth list of candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2024, fielding four key leaders for Rajasthan and one from Tami Nadu.

Among the candidates who have received Lok Sabha tickets from Rajasthan are Ramchandra Choudhary, Sudarshan Rawat, Dr Damodar Gurjar, and Prahlad Gunjal. Advocate C Robert Bruce has been given a ticket from Tamil Nadu's Tirunelveli seat.

According to a press release, Ramchandra Choudhary has been fielded from Ajmer, Sudarshan Rawat from Rajasmand, Dr Damodar Gurjar from Bhilwara, and Prahlad Gunjal from Kota in Rajasthan.

Apart from this, Congress also fielded Dr Tharahal Cuthbert as a candidate for the bye-election to the Legislative Assembly of Tamil Nadu for Vilavancode constituency.

Earlier on Sunday, Congress released the fifth list for Lok Sabha elections, fielding three candidates. According to details, Congress fielded Pratap Singh Khachariyawas to contest from Rajasthan's Jaipur.

Also, Murari Lal Meena has been given the ticket from Rajasthan's Dausa, while Pratibha Suresh Dhanorkar has been fielded from Maharashtra's Chandrapur.

On Saturday, Congress released its fourth list of 46 candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in 2024. The list features names like Digvijay Singh, Ajay Rai, Karti Chidambaram, Danish Ali, and Imran Masood among others.

In the newly released fourth list, the party has announced candidates for 12 seats of Madhya Pradesh, 9 of Uttar Pradesh, 7 of Tamil Nadu, 4 of Maharashtra, 2 each of Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, Manipur and Jammu and Kashmir, and 1 each of West Bengal, Assam, the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Mizoram and Chhattisgarh.

The election for 543 Lok Sabha seats will be held in seven phases starting April 19. Nearly 97 crore voters are eligible to cast votes in the general election.

The Congress has announced names for 190 constituencies, while the BJP has announced names for 402 Lok Sabha seats so far.

The counting of votes will take place on June 4.

With agency inputs.

