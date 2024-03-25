Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress releases 6th list; Robert Bruce, Prahlad Gunjal others fielded
Among the candidates who have received Lok Sabha tickets from Rajasthan Ramchandra Choudhary, Sudarshan Rawat, Dr Damodar Gurjar and Prahlad Gunjal. While advocate C Robert Bruce has been given ticket from Tamil Nadu's Tirunelveli seat.
Congress party has released its sixth list of candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2024, fielding four key leaders for Rajasthan and one from Tami Nadu.
