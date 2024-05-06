Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Bhupesh Baghel, Ashok Gehlot appointed as AICC observers for Rae Bareli, Amethi
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: The Congress party has appointed Bhupesh Baghel and Ashok Gehlot as the AICC senior observers to Rae Bareli and Amethi Parliamentary constituencies respectively.
