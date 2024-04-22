Congress, in its recent list for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, has named candidates for five constituencies in Bihar and two in Punjab.

Lok Sabha elections 2024: In its recently released list of candidates for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls on Monday, the Congress fielded BJP turncoat Ajay Nishad from Bihar's Muzaffarpur.

Ajay, two-term MP from Muzaffarpur seat joined the Congress after the Bharatiya Janata Party dropped him and fielded a former close aide of Mukesh Sahni, Raj Bhushan Nishad, in his place.

Here's the full list of candidates announced in Congress' list today: Bihar Paschim Champaran - Madan Mohan Tiwari

Muzaffarpur - Ajay Nishad

Maharajganj - Akash Prasad Singh

Samastipur (SC) - Sunny Hazari

Sasaram (SC) - Manoj Kumar

Punjab Hoshiarpur (SC) Yamini Gomar

Faridkot (SC) - Amarjit Kaur Sahoke

