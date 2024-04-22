Hello User
Business News/ Elections / Lok Sabha elections 2024: Congress fields BJP turncoat Ajay Nishad from Bihar's Muzaffarpur

Lok Sabha elections 2024: Congress fields BJP turncoat Ajay Nishad from Bihar's Muzaffarpur

Written By Arshdeep kaur

Congress, in its recent list for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, has named candidates for five constituencies in Bihar and two in Punjab.

Lok Sabha MP Ajay Nishad joined Congress party in the presence of senior party leader Pawan Khera on April 2, 2024

Lok Sabha elections 2024: In its recently released list of candidates for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls on Monday, the Congress fielded BJP turncoat Ajay Nishad from Bihar's Muzaffarpur.

Ajay, two-term MP from Muzaffarpur seat joined the Congress after the Bharatiya Janata Party dropped him and fielded a former close aide of Mukesh Sahni, Raj Bhushan Nishad, in his place.

Congress, in its recent list for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, has named candidates for five constituencies in Bihar and two in Punjab.

Here's the full list of candidates announced in Congress' list today:

Bihar

Paschim Champaran - Madan Mohan Tiwari

Muzaffarpur - Ajay Nishad

Maharajganj - Akash Prasad Singh

Samastipur (SC) - Sunny Hazari

Sasaram (SC) - Manoj Kumar

Punjab

Hoshiarpur (SC) Yamini Gomar

Faridkot (SC) - Amarjit Kaur Sahoke

