Lok Sabha elections 2024: Congress calls CWC meeting on 21 December to discuss poll strategies: Report
Congress party to hold working committee meeting on 21 December to strategize for 2024 general election and plan poll campaign against BJP. As per sources, a yatra by Rahul Gandhi is also on cards.
The Congress party has called for a meeting of its working committee on 21 December to deliberate on the strategy for the upcoming 2024 general election and chalk out a plan to hit the ground running for its poll campaign to take on the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP), sources said as reported by PTI.