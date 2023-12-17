comScore
Active Stocks
Fri Dec 15 2023 15:58:27
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 237.45 2.31%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 136.4 3.33%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 648.4 3.99%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 305.15 3.27%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 458.3 -0.4%
Business News/ Elections / Lok Sabha elections 2024: Congress calls CWC meeting on 21 December to discuss poll strategies: Report
Back Back

Lok Sabha elections 2024: Congress calls CWC meeting on 21 December to discuss poll strategies: Report

 Livemint

Congress party to hold working committee meeting on 21 December to strategize for 2024 general election and plan poll campaign against BJP. As per sources, a yatra by Rahul Gandhi is also on cards.

Congress to hold CWC meeting to strategise for 2024 polls on Dec 21Premium
Congress to hold CWC meeting to strategise for 2024 polls on Dec 21

The Congress party has called for a meeting of its working committee on 21 December to deliberate on the strategy for the upcoming 2024 general election and chalk out a plan to hit the ground running for its poll campaign to take on the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP), sources said as reported by PTI.

The recently held assembly elections came as a blow to the party as it saw defeat in the Hindi heartland states of Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Rajasthan. However, the party won and formed the government in Telangana.

Also Read: Congress to hold massive rally in Nagpur to mark Foundation Day; Sonia, Rahul, Kharge to address December 28 event

As per the sources, the meeting, which will take place at the All India Congress Committee (AICC) headquarters, would come two days after the INDIA bloc meeting on December 19 and seat sharing and campaign is likely to be top of the agenda.

Also Read: Why did Congress lose Rajasthan to BJP? Violence against women, paper leaks among key factors

Apart from this, the meeting is also likely to discuss the possibility of a yatra that Rahul Gandhi could undertake before the 2024 polls with unemployment and price rise as its main planks.

An east-to-west yatra in hybrid mode, including on-foot, is being mulled by the party and a final decision is expected to be taken soon, the sources said as quoted by PTI.

Also Read: How INDIA bloc's power dynamics is likely to shift after Congress's loss in Assembly Election 2023. Explained

Ahead of the Congress Working Committee meeting, the 4th meeting of the leaders of INDIA parties will be held at 3 pm on December 19 in New Delhi. A PTI report quoting a senior Congress official indicates that the bloc will move forward with the unified theme of "Main Nahin, Hum" at the meeting. Sources had also told the agency that the allies would also evolve a common programme which is highlighting issues such as caste census, legal guarantee to MSP and social security for workers.

Evolving a "core positive agenda", seat sharing and a programme to hold joint rallies are among the main challenges before the opposition INDIA bloc that will be taken up at its next meeting.

In the CWC meeting, the party will also analyse the recent assembly poll results in which the party was defeated in 3 states. 

(With PTI inputs)

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 17 Dec 2023, 12:58 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App