The Congress party has called for a meeting of its working committee on 21 December to deliberate on the strategy for the upcoming 2024 general election and chalk out a plan to hit the ground running for its poll campaign to take on the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP), sources said as reported by PTI. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The recently held assembly elections came as a blow to the party as it saw defeat in the Hindi heartland states of Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Rajasthan. However, the party won and formed the government in Telangana.

Also Read: Congress to hold massive rally in Nagpur to mark Foundation Day; Sonia, Rahul, Kharge to address December 28 event As per the sources, the meeting, which will take place at the All India Congress Committee (AICC) headquarters, would come two days after the INDIA bloc meeting on December 19 and seat sharing and campaign is likely to be top of the agenda. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read: Why did Congress lose Rajasthan to BJP? Violence against women, paper leaks among key factors Apart from this, the meeting is also likely to discuss the possibility of a yatra that Rahul Gandhi could undertake before the 2024 polls with unemployment and price rise as its main planks.

An east-to-west yatra in hybrid mode, including on-foot, is being mulled by the party and a final decision is expected to be taken soon, the sources said as quoted by PTI.

Also Read: How INDIA bloc's power dynamics is likely to shift after Congress's loss in Assembly Election 2023. Explained Ahead of the Congress Working Committee meeting, the 4th meeting of the leaders of INDIA parties will be held at 3 pm on December 19 in New Delhi. A PTI report quoting a senior Congress official indicates that the bloc will move forward with the unified theme of "Main Nahin, Hum" at the meeting. Sources had also told the agency that the allies would also evolve a common programme which is highlighting issues such as caste census, legal guarantee to MSP and social security for workers. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Evolving a "core positive agenda", seat sharing and a programme to hold joint rallies are among the main challenges before the opposition INDIA bloc that will be taken up at its next meeting.

In the CWC meeting, the party will also analyse the recent assembly poll results in which the party was defeated in 3 states.

(With PTI inputs) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.