Lok Sabha elections 2024: Congress expected to gain BIG in Karnataka, worry for BJP, reveals survey
Congress is hoping to continue its successful run in Karnataka during the Lok Sabha elections 2024, while the BJP is chalking out a strong plan to capitalize on its ground machinery in the state
Congress won the Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023 with a landslide majority and unseated the Basavaraj Bommai-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The party is hoping to continue its successful run in the Southern state during the Lok Sabha elections 2024, while the BJP is chalking out a strong plan to capitalize on its ground machinery in the state. Amid intense political activity, the Times Now-ETG Survey has some good news for Congress.