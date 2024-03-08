Congress won the Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023 with a landslide majority and unseated the Basavaraj Bommai-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The party is hoping to continue its successful run in the Southern state during the Lok Sabha elections 2024, while the BJP is chalking out a strong plan to capitalize on its ground machinery in the state. Amid intense political activity, the Times Now-ETG Survey has some good news for Congress.

As per the survey, Congress is riding strong on the Assembly victory wave in Karnataka and will likely gain a 10% vote share in the Lok Sabha elections 2024. The number of seats with the BJP is expected to reduce from the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, but the party is working hard to perform well in Karnataka, the Times Now-ETG Survey said.

In 2019, out of the total 28 seats in Karnataka, BJP won 25, while Congress and JD(S) got 1 each. One seat went to Independent candidate Sumalatha, who aligned with the BJP-led NDA. Karnataka was the only state in South India, where BJP dominated during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

The survey findings came on the day when Congress announced its first list of 39 candidates including seven from Karnataka. The grand old party is fielding HR Algur from Bijapur (SC), Anandaswamy Gaddadevara Math from Haveri, SP Muddahanumegowda from Tumkur, Venkataramegowda from Mandya, DK Suresh from Bangalore Rural, Geetha Shivarajkumar from Shimoga and Shreyas Patel from Hassan.

Karnataka minister not keen to contest Lok Sabha elections

The party sources have informed that most of the sitting ministers in the Karnataka cabinet are not keen to fight Lok Sabha elections 2024. Congress is planning to field ministers, Dinesh Gundu Rao, B Nagendra, etc. in the general elections, but the reports claimed that they are not interested in going to Delhi.

Congress is trying to replicate its Assembly election caste equation in the Lok Sabha elections and that mathematics will require the support of some influential MLAs in Karnataka, a party source said.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!