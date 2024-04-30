Congress announces four candidates for Lok Sabha Elections 2024, including Raj Babbar from Gurgaon and Anand Sharma from Kangra. Satpal Raizada and Bhushan Patil also set to contest from Himachal Pradesh and Mumbai North respectively.

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress released a list of four candidates on Tuesday for the Lok Sabha polss. The grand old party has fielded Raj Babbar from Haryana's Gurgaon Lok Sabha seat, and former Union minister Anand Sharma from HP's Kangra.

Further, Satpal Raizada is set to contest the General assembly polls from Himachal Pradesh's Harimpur seat on a Congress ticket, and Bhushan Patil will contest from Mumbai North.

With this, the Congress has announced candidates for all the nine seats it is contesting in Haryana, which sends 10 members to the Lower House of Parliament.

The Kurukshetra seat is being fought by the Aam Aadmi Party, a constituent of the opposition INDIA bloc, of which the Congress is also a part.

Babbar has been fielded against BJP veteran and Union Minister Rao Inderjit Singh.

Polling for all seats will be held on May 25 in the sixth round of the seven-phase general elections.

This is the first Lok Sabha election that Sharma will be contesting. He was elected to the Rajya Sabha for the first time in April 1984 and has been a member of the Upper House of Parliament for four terms.

He has been a Union minister during the UPA government under Manmohan Singh and has also been a deputy leader of the Congress in the Rajya Sabha till he retired in 2022.

