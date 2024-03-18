Active Stocks
Mon Mar 18 2024 15:55:53
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 149.60 5.69%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 972.20 2.75%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 417.40 -0.51%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 730.70 -0.18%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 1,082.00 0.32%
Business News/ Elections / Lok Sabha elections 2024: INDIA seat-sharing pact finalised in Tamil Nadu, Congress loses Tiruchirappalli to MDMK
BackBack

Lok Sabha elections 2024: INDIA seat-sharing pact finalised in Tamil Nadu, Congress loses Tiruchirappalli to MDMK

Livemint

Lok Sabha elections 2024: The ruling DMK will contest 22 seats and the Congress 10 in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry in the upcoming polls.

Lok Sabha elections 2024: According to the seat-sharing agreement in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, the Congress will contest 10 seats and the DMK 22 seats. (PTI)Premium
Lok Sabha elections 2024: According to the seat-sharing agreement in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, the Congress will contest 10 seats and the DMK 22 seats. (PTI)

Lok Sabha elections 2024: Gearing up for the upcoming general elections, INDIA alliance parties have finalised the seat-sharing deal in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. As per the arrangement, the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) will fight elections in 22 seats (including one by KDMK in the Rising Sun symbol), and the Congress will fight elections in 10 seats (including one in Puducherry). However, the grand old party lost the Tiruchirappalli seat to the MDMK for the Lok Sabha polls. Other parties like the VC, CPI, and CPIM will contest two seats each. The IUML and MDMK will fight in one seat each. 

Seats on which Congress will fight elections in TN

In Tamil Nadu, the Congress will fight Lok Sabha polls in Thiruvallur, Krishnagiri, Karur, Cuddalore, Myladuthurai, Sivagangai, Virudhunagar, Tirunelveli and Kanniyakumari.

Earlier, Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal had emphasised that the Congress and the DMK will not get separated.

“The Congress will contest elections for nine seats in Tamil Nadu and one seat in Puducherry. On the remaining seats, we will support the candidates of the DMK and alliance parties. We will win all seats in Tamil Nadu," Venugopal said earlier.

On Sunday, the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK chief, MK Stalin, joined Rahul Gandhi on the closing day of the ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’ in Mumbai. During the event, Stalin applauded the Wayanad MP and congratulated him for completing the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra. He applauded him for ‘traversing the length and breadth of India to unite the nation’.

"My dear brother Rahul Gandhi has completed the Bharat Jodo Yatra and Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, traversing the length and breadth of India to unite us all. With a heart filled with compassion and a vision for justice, he stands as a guiding light, countering divisive forces with the strength of unity and inclusivity," the Tamil Nadu CM posted on X.

DMK-Congress alliance performance in Lok Sabha polls 2019

The DMK-led alliance attained a landslide victory by winning 38 out of 39 seats. The Congress managed to win 8 seats out of nine seats contested. During the previous Lok Sabha polls, the DMK had a vote share of 33.2 per cent while the Congress' vote share was 12.9 per cent

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 18 Mar 2024, 02:36 PM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App