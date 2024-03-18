Lok Sabha elections 2024: INDIA seat-sharing pact finalised in Tamil Nadu, Congress loses Tiruchirappalli to MDMK
Lok Sabha elections 2024: The ruling DMK will contest 22 seats and the Congress 10 in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry in the upcoming polls.
Lok Sabha elections 2024: Gearing up for the upcoming general elections, INDIA alliance parties have finalised the seat-sharing deal in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. As per the arrangement, the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) will fight elections in 22 seats (including one by KDMK in the Rising Sun symbol), and the Congress will fight elections in 10 seats (including one in Puducherry). However, the grand old party lost the Tiruchirappalli seat to the MDMK for the Lok Sabha polls. Other parties like the VC, CPI, and CPIM will contest two seats each. The IUML and MDMK will fight in one seat each.