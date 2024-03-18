Lok Sabha elections 2024: The ruling DMK will contest 22 seats and the Congress 10 in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry in the upcoming polls.

Lok Sabha elections 2024: Gearing up for the upcoming general elections, INDIA alliance parties have finalised the seat-sharing deal in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. As per the arrangement, the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) will fight elections in 22 seats (including one by KDMK in the Rising Sun symbol), and the Congress will fight elections in 10 seats (including one in Puducherry). However, the grand old party lost the Tiruchirappalli seat to the MDMK for the Lok Sabha polls. Other parties like the VC, CPI, and CPIM will contest two seats each. The IUML and MDMK will fight in one seat each. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Seats on which Congress will fight elections in TN In Tamil Nadu, the Congress will fight Lok Sabha polls in Thiruvallur, Krishnagiri, Karur, Cuddalore, Myladuthurai, Sivagangai, Virudhunagar, Tirunelveli and Kanniyakumari.

Earlier, Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal had emphasised that the Congress and the DMK will not get separated. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“The Congress will contest elections for nine seats in Tamil Nadu and one seat in Puducherry. On the remaining seats, we will support the candidates of the DMK and alliance parties. We will win all seats in Tamil Nadu," Venugopal said earlier.

On Sunday, the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK chief, MK Stalin, joined Rahul Gandhi on the closing day of the ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’ in Mumbai. During the event, Stalin applauded the Wayanad MP and congratulated him for completing the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra. He applauded him for ‘traversing the length and breadth of India to unite the nation’.

"My dear brother Rahul Gandhi has completed the Bharat Jodo Yatra and Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, traversing the length and breadth of India to unite us all. With a heart filled with compassion and a vision for justice, he stands as a guiding light, countering divisive forces with the strength of unity and inclusivity," the Tamil Nadu CM posted on X. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

DMK-Congress alliance performance in Lok Sabha polls 2019 The DMK-led alliance attained a landslide victory by winning 38 out of 39 seats. The Congress managed to win 8 seats out of nine seats contested. During the previous Lok Sabha polls, the DMK had a vote share of 33.2 per cent while the Congress' vote share was 12.9 per cent

