Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress asking people to 'vote jihad’ against me, claims PM Modi in MP | Top 5 quotes
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PM Modi accuses Congress of promoting 'vote jihad' and questions its acceptability in a democracy during a rally in Madhya Pradesh's Khargone.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday accused the Congress party of calling for ‘vote jihad’ against him. “To what level has the Congress stooped? Is vote jihad acceptable? Can this be allowed in a democracy?" Modi asked, addressing a public rally in Madhya Pradesh's Khargone.