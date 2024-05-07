Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday accused the Congress party of calling for ‘vote jihad’ against him. “To what level has the Congress stooped? Is vote jihad acceptable? Can this be allowed in a democracy?" Modi asked, addressing a public rally in Madhya Pradesh's Khargone.

“In Pakistan, terrorists are threatening to do Jihad against India. Congress is also asking certain people to ‘vote jihad’ against Modi. They are asking the people of a certain religion to vote against Modi. Their intent is very dangerous," the Prime Minister said addressing the Lok Sabha election campaign rally.

Here are the top 5 quotes from PM Modi's Khargone speech

1) “Congress and INDI alliance are not concerned about our faith or national interest. There is competition amongst them to make anti-national statements. After every phase, Congress' love for Pakistan is increasing... "

2) “A former Congress CM said that our army does terror attacks and Pakistan is innocent... Another Congress leader said that Pakistan was not behind the Mumbai terror attacks... Another leader of the alliance said that Pakistan is not wearing any bangles…"

3) “I want to ask Shehzade (Rahul Gandhi) what is the intention of his partners who are making these statements... So much love for Pakistan and so much hatred for our army?…"

4) “To understand how dangerous the intentions of the Congress are, one must listen to those who had been in Congress for 20-25 years but now, have left it. These people who are leaving Congress are breathing fresh air and saying 'enough is enough'…."

5) “…one woman said that she was tortured so much for going to the Ram Temple, that she had to leave Congress. Another said that the Congress is hijacked by Muslim league and Maoists. Another one revealed a huge plan. He said that Congress Shehzada wants to reverse the Supreme Court's decision on Ram Temple just like his father reversed the SC's decision in the Shah Bano case..."

(With inputs from agencies)

