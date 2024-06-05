Lok Sabha Elections: Congress' Kishori Lal Sharma credits win to public support after beating Smriti Irani in Amethi
According to the Election Commission, Congress candidate Kishori Lal Sharma has won the Amethi Lok Sabha seat, defeating BJP's Smriti Irani by 1,67,196 votes attributed his victory to the public's support, saying, This is the victory of the public.
Newly-elected Congress Member of Parliament from Amethi, Kishori Lal Sharma, celebrated his electoral triumph, emphasizing the role of public support in his victory. Addressing the media shortly after his win, Sharma expressed gratitude towards the electorate, stating, "This is the victory of the public."