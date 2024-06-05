Newly-elected Congress Member of Parliament from Amethi, Kishori Lal Sharma, celebrated his electoral triumph, emphasizing the role of public support in his victory. Addressing the media shortly after his win, Sharma expressed gratitude towards the electorate, stating, "This is the victory of the public." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Speaking about Smriti Irani's defeat, Sharma said, "Winning and losing goes on, one had to win and the other had to lose. If someone says that their 'Josh is still high,' it is good."

According to the Election Commission, Kishori Lal Sharma won the Amethi Lok Sabha seat, defeating BJP candidate Smriti Irani by 1,67,196 votes. Sharma received 5,39,228 votes, while Irani garnered 3,72,032 votes.

Irani expressed gratitude to BJP supporters despite her loss and affirmed her continued dedication to Amethi. "I will continue to be in the service of the people of Amethi," she said.

The Election Commission of India declared results for 542 of the 543 Lok Sabha constituencies, with the BJP winning 240 seats. The Congress, part of the opposition INDIA bloc, secured 99 seats, a significant increase from the 52 seats it won in 2019. This gain has impacted the BJP's share in key states like Rajasthan and Haryana.

The BJP aimed for 370 seats in the 2024 elections. The BJP-led NDA, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, contested for a third term. The elections were held in seven phases from April 19 to June 1. The results were declared on June 4.

