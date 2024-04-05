Active Stocks
Fri Apr 05 2024 13:13:18
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 163.20 -0.12%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,550.00 1.45%
  1. Mahindra & Mahindra share price
  2. 2,010.55 0.40%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 355.10 0.10%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 425.15 0.57%
Business News/ Elections / Congress manifesto LIVE updates: Law on LGBTQIA, 50% govt jobs for women promised in ‘Nyay Patra’
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

Congress manifesto LIVE updates: Law on LGBTQIA, 50% govt jobs for women promised in ‘Nyay Patra’

1 min read . Updated: 05 Apr 2024, 12:42 PM IST
Livemint

Congress has released it's manifesto for the Lok Sabha elections 2024. Check Congress manifesto LIVE updates here

Congress manifesto LIVE updates (PTI)Premium
Congress manifesto LIVE updates (PTI)

Congress manifesto LIVE updates: Congress has released it's manifesto for the Lok Sabha elections 2024. Stay tuned to check what all the Congress has promised in its ‘Nyay Patra’ if it dethrones PM Modi from power in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2024. Check Congress manifesto LIVE updates here

05 Apr 2024, 12:42:10 PM IST

Congress manifesto LIVE updates: Raising 50% cap on SC, ST, OBC quota

Congress guarantees it will pass constitutional amendment to raise 50 per cent cap on reservations for SC, ST and OBC. Congress will conduct nationwide socio-economic and caste census, it promises in the manifesto

05 Apr 2024, 12:38:04 PM IST

Congress manifesto LIVE updates:No Agnipath programme if Congress returns to power

Abolish Agnipath programme and direct Armed Forces to resume normal recruitment to achieve full sanctioned strength: Cong manifesto.

05 Apr 2024, 12:37:11 PM IST

Congress manifesto LIVE updates: Full statehood to Jammu and Kashmir, vows Congress

Apart from mending relations with Maldives, Congress has also promised full statehood for Jammu and Kashmir. In a press conference, Rahul Gandhi also said that all allegations against persons who were allowed to escape law after joining BJP will be probed.

05 Apr 2024, 12:34:33 PM IST

Congress manifesto LIVE updates: Will repair relations with Maldives, restore status quo on China borders, says Rahul Gandhi

Congress says it will repair relations with the Maldives and will work to restore the status quo ante on our borders with China and to ensure that areas, where both armies patrolled in the past, are again accessible to our soldiers. We will take the necessary steps to adjust our policy towards China until this is achieved: Rahul Gandhi

05 Apr 2024, 12:31:25 PM IST

Congress manifesto LIVE updates: Congress guarantees national minimum wage at ₹400 per day

Releasing the manifesto, Congress has guaranteed national minimum wage at 400 per day

05 Apr 2024, 12:20:35 PM IST

Congress manifesto LIVE updates: MSP, 50% govt jobs for women feature in ‘Nyay Patra’

In its manifesto, Congress has promised minimum spoort price (MSP) that the farmers have long demanded and 50 per cent government jobs for all women.

05 Apr 2024, 12:11:16 PM IST

Congress manifesto LIVE updates: Congress has released its manifesto ‘Nyay Patra’

Congress has released it's manifesto for the Lok Sabha elections 2024. Stay tuned to check what all the Congress has promised in its ‘Nyay Patra’ if it dethrones PM Modi from power in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2024.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App