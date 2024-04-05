Congress manifesto LIVE updates: Raising 50% cap on SC, ST, OBC quota Congress guarantees it will pass constitutional amendment to raise 50 per cent cap on reservations for SC, ST and OBC. Congress will conduct nationwide socio-economic and caste census, it promises in the manifesto

Congress manifesto LIVE updates:No Agnipath programme if Congress returns to power Abolish Agnipath programme and direct Armed Forces to resume normal recruitment to achieve full sanctioned strength: Cong manifesto.

Congress manifesto LIVE updates: Full statehood to Jammu and Kashmir, vows Congress Apart from mending relations with Maldives, Congress has also promised full statehood for Jammu and Kashmir. In a press conference, Rahul Gandhi also said that all allegations against persons who were allowed to escape law after joining BJP will be probed.

Congress manifesto LIVE updates: Will repair relations with Maldives, restore status quo on China borders, says Rahul Gandhi Congress says it will repair relations with the Maldives and will work to restore the status quo ante on our borders with China and to ensure that areas, where both armies patrolled in the past, are again accessible to our soldiers. We will take the necessary steps to adjust our policy towards China until this is achieved: Rahul Gandhi

Congress manifesto LIVE updates: Congress guarantees national minimum wage at ₹400 per day Releasing the manifesto, Congress has guaranteed national minimum wage at ₹400 per day

Congress manifesto LIVE updates: MSP, 50% govt jobs for women feature in 'Nyay Patra' In its manifesto, Congress has promised minimum spoort price (MSP) that the farmers have long demanded and 50 per cent government jobs for all women.