Lok Sabha elections: Congress Puri candidate Sucharita Mohanty returns ticket after being denied party funding
The Congress leader said that she had had approached all senior leaders including the party's central leadership for funds for an impactful campaign in the Puri Lok Sabha constituency.
Congress candidate for the Puri Lok Sabha constituency Sucharita Mohanty has declined to contest the elections and returned the party ticket alleging lack of funding from the party.
