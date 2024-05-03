Rahul Gandhi files nomination from Raebareli for Lok Sabha Election 2024
Rahul Gandhi from Raebareli: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi submitted his nomination from the Raebareli constituency in Uttar Pradesh for the Lok Sabha elections 2024.
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi filed his nomination papers for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections from Uttar Pradesh's Raebareli seat on Friday. The constituency will go to polls in the fifth phase of general elections on May 20.
