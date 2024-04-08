Lok Sabha election 2024: The Congress party moved the Election Commission of India on Monday with six complaints, two of which were directed against Prime Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Narendra Modi for his remark on the Muslim League thought.

The Prime Minister on Saturday said that the party's thoughts in the manifesto resemble those of the Muslim League during the pre-Independence period.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said that party leaders Salman Kurshid, Pawan Khera, Mukul Wasnik and Gurdeep Sappal met with the Election Commission of India.

From the documents shared, the Congress has complained that PM Modi accused the Congress manifesto for the Lok Sabha elections 2024 of attempting to divide India. The Congress flagged PM Modi's claim that the Congress manifesto is imposing the pre-independence ideology of the Muslim League.

Addressing an election rally in Ajmer, the Prime Ministrer had said, “The Congress issued a bundle of lies in the form of its manifesto which has unmasked the party. Every page reeks of attempts to tear India apart. It reflects the thoughts that the Muslim League had before Independence. The Congress wants to impose the Muslim League's thoughts from that era on the India of today. And what is remaining of the manifesto is dominated by communist and leftist thoughts".

Meanwhile, Jairam Ramesh in a post on X, said: “This is the time for the Election Commission to demonstrate its independence by ensuring a level playing field for all parties."

Congress leader Pawan Khera said that the leaders raised many issues with the election commission and lodged a strong objection to the way the Prime Minister gave the status of Muslim League to the party's manifesto.

"We also expressed our views on the Prime Minister's holdings in universities...Since elections have just been declared, the Election Commission should recommend whoever it wants to remove or not, the ministry is currently a caretaker government, and they do not have the right to impose restrictions on freedom of speech like this..." Khera added.

In its complaint, the Congress party also alleged that BJP has been using armed forces for election campaigning in violation of the Model Code of Conduct.

Other complaints registered by the Congress party against several leaders ahead of the Lok Sabha elections include a claim that Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar has presented false information pertaining to his financial status in the election affidavit.

In March 2024, Rajeev Chandrasekhar was announced as the BJP candidate from Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram Constituency for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

