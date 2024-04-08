Lok Sabha elections: Congress lodges complaint with Election Commission against PM Modi's 'Muslim League thoughts' jab
Lok Sabha election 2024: The Congress party moved the Election Commission of India on Monday with six complaints, two of which were directed against Prime Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Narendra Modi for his remark on the Muslim League thought.ommissi
Lok Sabha election 2024: The Congress party moved the Election Commission of India on Monday with six complaints, two of which were directed against Prime Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Narendra Modi for his remark on the Muslim League thought.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message