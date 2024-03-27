Active Stocks
Business News/ Elections / Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress releases 8th list of candidates, Rao Yadvendra Singh to contest against Scindia
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress releases 8th list of candidates, Rao Yadvendra Singh to contest against Scindia

Livemint

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress releases 8th list, names 14 candidates

Nagpur: Supporters of Congress candidate Vikas Thakre during a rally, in Nagpur, Tuesday, March 26, 2024. Thakre on Tuesday filed his nomination papers for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. (PTI Photo)(PTI03_26_2024_000102B) (PTI)Premium
Nagpur: Supporters of Congress candidate Vikas Thakre during a rally, in Nagpur, Tuesday, March 26, 2024. Thakre on Tuesday filed his nomination papers for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. (PTI Photo)(PTI03_26_2024_000102B) (PTI)

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: The Congress released its eighth list of candidates for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls on Wednesday. 14 names were included in the latest communique — bringing the total number of declared candidates to 208. The list consists of three candidates each for Jharkhand and Madhya Pradesh and four each for Uttar Pradesh and Telangana. 

Rao Yadvendra Singh will take on Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia in Madhya Pradesh's Guna while Pratap Bhanu Sharma contests against former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan from Vidisha. The party has also fielded Tarvar Singh Lodhi has been nominated from Damoh.

Meanwhile in Jharkhand, the party has named Kalicharan Munda from the Khunti (ST) seat and Sukhdeo Bhagat from Lohardaga (ST). Jai Prakashbhai Patel will be contesting from Hazaribagh. 

In Telangana, the party has fielded Athram Suguna from Adilabad, Tatiparthi Jeevan Reddy from Nizamabad, Neelam Madhu from Medak and Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy from Bhongir.

In Uttar Pradesh, the Congress nominated Dolly Sharma from Ghaziabad, Nakul Dubey from Sitapur, Shivram Valmiki from Bulandshahr (SC) seat and Virendra Chaudhary from Maharajganj.

Here are candidates named by Congress in the 8th list: 

Jharkhand: 

Khunti (ST) - Kalicharan Munda

Lohardaga (ST) - Sukhdeo Bhagat

Hazaribagh - Jai Prakashbhai Patel

Madhya Pradesh:

Guna - Rao Yadvendra Singh

Damoh - Tarvar Singh Lodhi

Vidisha - Pratap Bhanu Sharma

Telangana:

Adilabad (ST) - Dr Suguna Kumari Chelimala

Nizamabad - Tatiparthi Jeevan Reddy

Medak - Neelam Madhu

Bhongir - Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy

Uttar Pradesh: 

Ghaziabad - Dolly Sharma

Bulandshahr (SC) - Shivram Valmiki

Sitapur - Nakul Dubey

Maharajganj - Virendra Chaudhary

 

(With inputs from agencies)

Published: 27 Mar 2024, 10:43 PM IST
