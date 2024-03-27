Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress releases 8th list, names 14 candidates

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress releases 8th list of candidates, Rao Yadvendra Singh to contest against Scindia
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: The Congress released its eighth list of candidates for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls on Wednesday. 14 names were included in the latest communique — bringing the total number of declared candidates to 208. The list consists of three candidates each for Jharkhand and Madhya Pradesh and four each for Uttar Pradesh and Telangana.