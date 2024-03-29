Lok Sabha elections 2024: Congress releases 9th list of candidates; Veerappa Moily out, CP Joshi from Bhilwara
Lok Sabha elections 2024: CP Joshi has replaced Damodar Gurjar in Bhilwara. Gurjar was named as the candidate in place of Sudarshan Rawat in Rajsamand
Lok Sabha elections 2024: The Congress on Friday released its ninth list of candidates on Friday. The party has fielded its veteran leader CP Joshi from Rajasthan's Bhilwara as it declared three candidates and two replacements for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.
