Lok Sabha elections 2024: The Congress on Friday released its ninth list of candidates on Friday. The party has fielded its veteran leader CP Joshi from Rajasthan's Bhilwara as it declared three candidates and two replacements for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Former Union minister M Veerappa Moily was replaced by a fresh face in Karnataka's Chikkaballapur constituency.

The 84-year-old leader was elected twice from the constituency – 2009 and 2014 – but had lost the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

The Congress has instead opted for young Raksha Ramaiah, son of senior Congress leader and former minister M R Seetharam.

Congress has fielded E Thukaram from Bellary (ST) and nominated Sunil Bose from Chamarajanagar (SC).

With the 9th list, Congress has now declared a total of 211 candidates. The Lok Sabha has 543 parliamentary constituencies.

However, the suspense over the high-profile seats of Amethi and Raebareli in Uttar Pradesh continues.

Earlier this week, UP Congress chief Ajai Rai had said that there was no discussion on these parliamentary constituencies. "We had conveyed our views on these seats (Amethi and Raebareli) the last time. It is up to the leadership now to take a decision."

The Congress has landed trouble with the I-T department amid the Lok Sabha polls. The tax department has issued a notice to the party demanding to pay ₹1,823.08 crore.

"Efforts are being made to financially cripple the Congress, but we are not going to be cowed down," Jairam Ramesh said in a press conference.

The 2024 Lok Sabha polls are scheduled to be held in seven phases from April 19 to June 1.

March 27 was the last day for filing nominations for the first phase of the elections.

The counting of votes for the Lok Sabha elections will be taken up on June 4.

