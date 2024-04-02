Lok Sabha elections 2024: Congress releases fresh list with 17 candidates; Jagan Reddy's sister to contest from Kadapa
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: In its recent list, the Congress has released candidates for eight seats of Odisha, five seats of Andhra Pradesh, three of Bihar and one of West Bengal
The Congress on Tuesday released a fresh list with 17 candidates for the Lok Sabha elections 2024. The grand old party has fielded Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy's sister and party's state president YS Sharmila Reddy from Kadapa.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message