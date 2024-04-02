Lok Sabha Elections 2024: In its recent list, the Congress has released candidates for eight seats of Odisha, five seats of Andhra Pradesh, three of Bihar and one of West Bengal

The Congress on Tuesday released a fresh list with 17 candidates for the Lok Sabha elections 2024. The grand old party has fielded Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy's sister and party's state president YS Sharmila Reddy from Kadapa.

The Congress has also named Mohammad Jawed from the Kishanganj seat, and Tariq Anwar from Katihar.

In its recent list, the Congress has released candidates for eight seats in Odisha, five seats in Andhra Pradesh, three in Bihar and one in West Bengal.

Also read: Congress releases list of 114 candidates for Andhra Pradesh Assembly Polls Check here for full list of 17 candidates: Andhra Pradesh: Kakinada - MM Pallam Raju

Rajahmundry - Gidugu Rudra Raju

Bapatla (SC) - JD Seelam

Kurnool - PG Rampullaiah Yadav

Kadapa - YS Sharmila Reddy

Bihar: Kishanganj - Mohammad Jawed

Katihar - Tariq Anwar

Bhagalpur - Ajeet Sharma

Odisha: Bargarh (ST) - Sanjay Bhoi

Sundargarh (ST) - Janardan Dehury

Bolangir - Manoj Mishra

Kalahandi - Draupadi Majhi

Nabarangpur (ST) - Bhujabal Majhi

Kandhamal - Amir Chand Nayak

Berhampur - Rashmi Ranjan Patnaik

Koraput (ST) - Saptagiri Sankar Ulaka

West Bengal: Darjeeling - Dr Munish Tamang

Also read: Congress to release manifesto on April 5 With the latest list, the total number of candidates declared by the Congress so far has reached 228.

The party has continued to maintain suspense on high-profile seats in Uttar Pradesh's Amethi and Raebareli.

On Monday, Congress leader KC Venugopal announced that the party will release its manifesto for the Lok Sabha elections 2024 on April 5.

The Congress will, subsequently, hold two mega rallies on April 6 — in Jaipur and Hyderabad.

The party has so far announced five guarantees each for farmers, women, youth, labourers and minorities in the country.

The polling for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 will begin on April 19. The elections for 543 Lok Sabha seats will be held in seven phases, and the counting of votes will be held on June 4, following which the results will be announced.



