SP, Cong will blame EVMs for their defeat on June 4: Home Minister Amit Shah in UP's Maharajganj.

(Please check back for more updates)

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

You are on Mint! India's #1 news destination (Source: Press Gazette). To learn more about our business coverage and market insights Click Here!