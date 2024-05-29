Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Get Exclusive Features On Mint App

Get App
  • Trade Insights
  • Mint Shorts
  • My Mint
Sign In
Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Elections / Lok Sabha Elections 2024: ‘Congress, SP will blame EVMs for their defeat on June 4’, says Amit Shah
BREAKING NEWS

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: ‘Congress, SP will blame EVMs for their defeat on June 4’, says Amit Shah

Livemint

  • SP, Cong will blame EVMs for their defeat on June 4: Home Minister Amit Shah in UP's Maharajganj.

Mint Image

SP, Cong will blame EVMs for their defeat on June 4: Home Minister Amit Shah in UP's Maharajganj.

(Please check back for more updates)

You are on Mint! India's #1 news destination (Source: Press Gazette). To learn more about our business coverage and market insights Click Here!

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.