BREAKING NEWS
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: ‘Congress, SP will blame EVMs for their defeat on June 4’, says Amit Shah
- SP, Cong will blame EVMs for their defeat on June 4: Home Minister Amit Shah in UP's Maharajganj.
