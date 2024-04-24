Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PM Modi accuses Congress of supporting those who support violence in Chhattisgarh. He was addressing a Vijay Sankalp Shankhnaad Maharally in Surguja.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi slammed the Congress party on Wednesday for supporting those who spread violence. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Addressing the Vijay Sankalp Shankhnaad Maharally in Chhattisgarh's Surguja, the Prime Minister alleged that the Congress party has been supporting those who spread violence.

“The entire country is witness to action being taken against the corrupt people in Chhattisgarh. I have come here to seek your blessings for 'Viksit Bharat' and ‘Viksit Chhattisgarh’," he said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Here are the top 5 quotes from PM Modi's speech in Chhattisgarh - “When I say 'Viksit Bharat', Congress and some world powers get angry. If India becomes powerful, the game of some forces will be spoilt. If India becomes self-reliant, some forces will be forced to shut shop. That is why they want a weak government of Congress and INDIA alliance."

- “When the Congress manifesto came out, I had said on the same day that the Congress manifesto had the stamp of the Muslim League on it. When the Constitution was being made, it was decided under the leadership of Baba Saheb Ambedkar that there would be no reservation on the basis of religion in India."

- “For vote bank, Congress did not care about the words of these great men, did not care about the sanctity of the Constitution nor did it care about the words of Baba Saheb Ambedkar. Years ago, Congress had tried to give reservation on the basis of religion in Andhra Pradesh." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

- “After Andhra Pradesh, Congress planned to implement the reservation on the basis of religion all over the country... Congress said that reservation should be given to some people based on religion by stealing some part of the SC/ST and OBC quota."

- “...Congress' bad governance and negligence is the reason for the country's destruction. Today, the BJP is taking strict action against terrorism and Naxalism. Congress is supporting the people who spread violence and calling them bravehearts. The biggest leader of this Congress sheds tears when terrorists are killed. Due to such actions, Congress has lost the trust of the country..."

