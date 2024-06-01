The opposition leaders of INDIA bloc have started a meeting at the resident of Congress president Malikarjun Kharge on Saturday as the seventh and last phase of Lok Sabha Elections 2024 is about to end. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The meeting will discuss the future course of action after the results of the Lok Sabha Elections are announced on June 4.

Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav SP, his party colleague, Ram Gopal Yadav, NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) chief Sharad Pawar, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, AAP leaders Sanjay Singh and Raghav Chadha.

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, Jharkhand Chief Minister, Champai Soren, former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah, Sitaram Yechury of CPIM and Dipankar Bhattacharya of CPI(ML). These other than Congress leaders including Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra are also present in the meeting.

Top opposition leaders including West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin and PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti are not attending the meeting. The DMK is represented by its TR Baalu in the meeting.

"The leaders of INDIA parties are informally meeting today to take stock of the preparations leading up to the counting day. The fight is still not over, and the leaders and workers of all the parties are extremely alert, Kharge said in a post on X.

The meeting is underway amid voting taking place to decide the fate of 904 candidates, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, across 57 seats in seven states and one Union Territory in the last and final phase of Lok Sabha Elections 2024. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Soon after the polling of last phase is over, the results of Exit Polls for Lok Sabha Elections 2024 will be released. The Congress said on that its leaders will not participate in debates related to Lok Sabha elections exit polls on June 4.

The Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) – an amalgamation of about 28 opposition parties – was formed with its first meeting in June 2023 to put up a collective fight against BJP-led National Democratic Alliance. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The BJP-ledNDA, seeking a record third term under Prime MinisterNarendra Modi, has set a target of winning 400 seats this election.

