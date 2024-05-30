Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Curtains to come down on poll campaign today; PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi in Punjab
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: The end of election campaigning at 5 pm on May 30 marks the setting in of ‘silence period’ – a term used to describe a 48-hour period until the next phase of polling is over. During this period political parties and candidates are not allowed to campaign.
The high-octane campaign for Lok Sabha Elections 2024 ends at 5 pm today, ahead of the last phase of polling on June 1.