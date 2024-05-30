The high-octane campaign for Lok Sabha Elections 2024 ends at 5 pm today, ahead of the last phase of polling on June 1.

The end of election campaign marks the setting in of ‘silence period’ – a term used by Election Commission of India (ECI) to describe a 48-hour period until the next phase of polling is over. During this period political parties and candidates are not allowed to campaign.

Voters from 57 Lok Sabha constituencies spread across eight states and Union Territories will will exercise their franchise in the seventh and final phase of polling on Saturday marking the end of about 44-day-long polling exercise.

The results of Lok Sabha Elections 2024 will be declared on June 4.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP's biggest star campaigner, will campaign in Hoshiarpur in Punjab on the last day of polling. All 13 seats of Punjab are voting in the last phase of polling on June 1. The Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) is contesting its first Lok Sabha polls in Punjab, without its long-standing ally, the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) since 1996.

After wrapping up the Lok Sabha elections campaign, the PM is expected to travel to Kanyakumari, Tamil Nadu where he will stay there till June 1 to meditate at the Vivekananda Rock Memorial.

BJP president JP Nadda will campaign in Amritsar, Faridkot and Rupnagar of Punjab.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will campaign in Balasore, Odisha, and Anandpur Sahib, Punjab. His sister and Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will campaign in Solan, Himachal Pradesh, on Thursday.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will address a public meeting at Rath Maidan in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu today.

All four seats of Himachal Pradesh are voting in the final phase of polling on June 1. In 2019 general elections, the Congress had lost all four seats of the state. But the grand old party is hopeful this time since it's government under Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu in in power in the hill state.

Polling for 486 of the 543 Lok Sabha seats was over after the commencement of the sixth phase on May 25. The BJP-led NDA is seeking a record third term under PM Modi, aiming to win 400 seats. The ruling alliance is challenged by the opposition parties led by the Congress under the banner of the INDIA bloc.

