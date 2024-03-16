Lok Sabha Elections 2024 date announcement: Kerala, TN, Kerala, Karnataka to vote in 7 phases. Details here
The Election Commission of India has announced the Lok Sabha election schedule. States including Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Telangana will go to polls in seven phases.
Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar on Saturday announced that voting will take place in the southern region in seven phases beginning from April 19. The results will be announced on June 4 — ahead of the June 16 deadline for forming a new government.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message