Lok Sabha elections 2024: Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal to witness seven-phase polls | Check full schedule
Lok Sabha elections 2024: Election Commission of India (ECI) on Saturday announced that the Lok Sabha elections 2024 will be conducted in seven phases with different states going to polls at different times. CEC Rajiv Kumar mentioned the expansive geography of India and logistical challenges while defending the seven-phase elections.