Lok Sabha elections 2024: Election Commission of India (ECI) on Saturday announced that the Lok Sabha elections 2024 will be conducted in seven phases with different states going to polls at different times. CEC Rajiv Kumar mentioned the expansive geography of India and logistical challenges while defending the seven-phase elections.

While different states are named in separate phases and some states are having elections in more than one phase, three states Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and West Bengal will go to polls during all seven phases of Lok Sabha elections 2024.

Lok Sabha elections 2024: Uttar Pradesh

As the largest state of India by population, Uttar Pradesh sends the highest number of MPs to Lok Sabha. The contest is all set to begin on the 80 seats of UP from the first phase of Lok Sabha elections 2024 from April 19 when constituencies like Saharanpur, Kairana, Muzzafarnagar, Bijnor, Nagina, Muradabad, Rampur, Pilibhit are set for elections.

The voters in Amroha, Meerut, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Bulandshahr (SC), Aligarh, Mathura will vote in the second phase of elections on April 26 while on May 7, third phase of elections will witness voting in Sambhal, Hathras, Agra, Fatehpur Sikri, Firozabad, Mainpuri, Etah, Badaun, Amla, Bareilly.

Lok Sabha constituencies of Shahjahanpur (SC), Lakhimpur Kheri, Dhaurahara, Sitapur, Hardoi, Misrikh, Unnao, Farrukhabad, Etawah, Kannauj, Kanpur, Akbarpur, Bahraich will go to polls in the fourth phase on May 13 while in the fifth phase on May 20, Mohanlalganj, Lucknow, Rae Bareli, Amethi, Jalaun, Jhansi, Hamirpur, Banda, Fatehpur, Kaushambi, Barabanki, Faizabad, Kaiserganj, Gonda will vote.

Sultanpur, Pratapgarh, Phulpur, Allahabad, Ambedkarnagar, Shravasti, Dumariyaganj, Basti, Sant Kabir Nagar, Lalganj (SC), Azamgarh, Jaunpur, Machhilshahr, Bhadohi are the constituencies that will go to polls in the sixth phase on May 25 while Maharajganj, Gorakhpur, Kushinagar, Deoria, Bansgaon (SC), Ghosi, Salempur, Ballia, Ghazipur, Chandauli, Varanasi, Mirzapur, Robertsganj (SC) will vote in the final phase on June 1.

Lok Sabha elections 2024 Bihar

While the Lok Sabha constituencies in Bihar is half of Uttar Pradesh, the Election Commission has decided to keep a seven-phase election in the state due to logistical challenges. The Lok Sabha constituencies of Aurangabad, Gaya, Nawada, and Jamui will go to polls in the first phase while the voters will caste vote in Kishanganj, Katihar, Purnia, Bhagalpur, Banka during the second phase.

Jhanjharpur, Supaul, Araria, Madhepura, and Khagaria will witness voting in the third phase and Darbhanga, Ujiarpur, Samastipur, Begusarai, Munger will vote in the fourth phase of Lok Sabha elections 2024.

In the fifth phase Sitamarhi, Madhubani, Muzaffarpur, Saran, and Hajipur will go to polls while in the sixth phase Valmiki Nagar, Paschim Champaran, Purvi Champaran, Sheohar, Vaishali, Gopalganj, Siwan, Maharajganj will witness voting. In the seventh and final phase of Lok Sabha elections, voting will be conducted in Nalanda, Patna Sahib, Pataliputra, Arrah, Buxar, Sasaram, Karakat, and Jahanabad.

Lok Sabha elections 2024 West Bengal

West Bengal witnesses political violence in almost every election, so the sources from the Election Commission revealed that seven-phase election for the state is decided to ensure proper deployment of security personnel to maintain law and order in the state.

Cooch Behar, Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar is set to go for elections in the first phase of Lok Sabha elections 2024. The constituencies of Darjeeling, Raiganj, and Balurghat will witness voting in the second phase of elections while in the third phase, Election Commission will conduct voting in Malda, Murshidabad, and Jangipur.

The fourth phase of polling will happen in Bardhaman, Berhampore, Durgapur, Ranaghat, and Bolpur, and the fifth phase in Howrah, Ulluberia, Hoogly, Sreerampur, Barrackpore, Bongaon. The constituencies of Kanthi, Tamluk, Ghatal, Purulia, Bankura, Bishnupur, Medinipur, and Jhargram will vote in the sixth phase.

In the seventh and final phase of voting, the people from North and South Kolkata, Diamond Harbour, Jadavpur, Dum Dum, Barasat, Bashirhat, Joynagar, and Mathurapur will vote.

