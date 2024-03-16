Lok Sabha elections 2024 dates declared on 544 seats instead of 543: CEC explains extra-seat factor
Lok Sabha elections 2024: CEC Rajiv Kumar was impressed when a reporter pointed out that the elections are announced for 544 Lok Sabha seats instead of 543 parliamentary constituencies
Lok Sabha elections 2024: The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the schedule for the Lok Sabha elections 2024 on Saturday. Amid tons of details in his speech, one reporter caught an interesting detail. The CEC announced the elections on 544 seats, while Lok Sabha has only 543 seats. CEC Rajiv Kumar congratulated the reporter for his eye for detail and then explained the reason for the anomaly.