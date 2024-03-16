Active Stocks
'Jhooth ke bazaar mein…’: CEC Rajiv Kumar's poetic rebuttal during Lok Sabha elections 2024 date announcement

Devesh Kumar

Lok Sabha elections 2024: Rajiv Kumar delivered multiple poems and couplets in his speech to emphasize his points including the criticism around Electronic Voting Machines (EVM)

Lok Sabha elections 2024: Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar with Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Gyanesh Kumar during the press conference announcing the dates for the Lok Sabha polls (ANI)Premium
Lok Sabha elections 2024: Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar with Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Gyanesh Kumar during the press conference announcing the dates for the Lok Sabha polls (ANI)

Lok Sabha elections 2024: While announcing the schedule for the crucial Lok Sabha elections 2024, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar turned to his poet avatar. Rajiv Kumar delivered multiple poems and couplets in his speech to emphasize his points including the criticism around Electronic Voting Machines (EVM).

Lok Sabha Election 2024 dates LIVE updates

Addressing the question of the claims by Opposition parties questioning various issues around EVM, Rajiv Kumar said that the Election Commission has answered such questions multiple times and it's not right to blame technology for political failures.

"Adhoori hasrato ka iljam har bar hum par lagana thik nahi, wafa khud se nahi hoti, khata EVM ki kehte ho, aur baad mein jab parinam aata hai toh uspe qayam bhi nahi rehte," CEC Rajiv Kumar said while announcing the dates for upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

The couplet expresses that it is not right to blame the Election Commission for unfulfilled desires. You can't do your job properly but claim that it's EVM's mistake when the results come, the translation of the couplet meant.

Not just this, Rajiv Kumar even quoted the famous Urdu poet Bashir Badr while asking political parties to maintain decorum during the campaigning of Lok Sabha elections 2024. The CEC requested the political parties to be respectful towards each other and said "Dushmani jam ke karo, lekin yeh gunjaish rahe, jab kabhi hum dost ho jaye toh sharminda na ho."

"You can be sworn enemies, but let there be scope for not being ashamed when you become friends," Rajiv Kumar added while translating his quote into English.

Election Commissioner on Fake News

While emphasizing the importance of social media for their outreach program, Rajiv Kumar also mentioned the misuse of technology to spread misinformation and fake news. CEC asked the voters to remain wary of such news and not forward it without proper confirmation from various sources.

Using his own couplet here, CEC Rajiv Kumar said, "Jhooth ke bazaar mein raunak to bahut hai, goya bulbule jaisi turant hi fat jati hai ... pakad bhi loge to kya hasil hoga siwaye dhokhe ke."

It basically means that the world of lies is full of glamour but it collapses very soon and even if you achieve something in this world, it will be more of a betrayal.

(With agency inputs)

 

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Devesh Kumar
I cover politics, geo-politics, economy, and technology and have keen interest in understanding and analyzing the complex issues that shape our world. I am committed to delivering well-researched, balanced, and thought-provoking stories that provides insights into the key trends and developments.
Published: 16 Mar 2024, 08:34 PM IST
