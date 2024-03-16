Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Date: When, and where to watch Election Commission of India (ECI) poll announcement
The Election Commission of India (ECI) will hold a press conference at 3:00 PM today and announce the schedule of upcoming Lok Sabha elections.
The Election Commission of India is set to announce the Lok Sabha election schedule today, Saturday, March 16, which is scheduled to take place in April or May this year. It will also release the dates of assembly elections in four states – Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh, and Sikkim.